Synchron launches virtual catch ups

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Synchron has announced the launch of its weekly virtual catch up series to help advisers adapt and conduct business during COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm said the catch ups, which would be hosted via the virtual meeting platform, would feature an invited guest each week who would participated for 30 minutes while the remaining time would be made available to advisers to ask questions and share ideas.

The catch ups would also be intended to help advisers overcome feelings of isolation and stay connected, the firm said.

“It’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing on how we wish things were, instead of looking at the reality and asking, how can we adapt?” Synchron’s director, Don Trapnell, said.

“At Synchron we understand that when things feel chaotic and out of control, sometimes the best thing we can do is to take the time to focus on the positive.”

The sessions would be open to all Synchron advisers and selected business partners.