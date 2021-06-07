Synchron launches incentive for vaccinated advisers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Synchron will offer Synchron advisers and staff a $100 Bunnings gift voucher if they receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Don Trapnell, Synchron director, said in a letter to the Synchron community that he believed the best way for Australia to a return to a pre-pandemic life was for as many as possible to get vaccinated.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the health and prosperity of the world and although Australia has been thankfully largely spared, we are not immune, as evidenced by the current outbreak and extended lockdowns in Melbourne,” Trapnell said.

“Synchron’s directors and chair have each received the first dose of the vaccine and we will be proceeding to the second dose, within the prescribed timeframe.”

The $100 Bunnings gift voucher would be given to Synchron advisers and staff upon proof that they had received both doses of the vaccine.

Proof included a Medicare vaccination report or any other proof, such as a letter from their doctor.

“This is a potential investment by Synchron in the health of its community of up to $50,000, but we consider it a matter of good corporate citizenship,” Trapnell said.

“It is a small price to pay if it encourages our people to get vaccinated, and in the process contributes to the future ongoing health and prosperity of Australians, and helps restore the freedoms of Australia.”

Trapnell encouraged the Synchron community to visit their doctor to find out which COVID-19 vaccine is right for them.

“We understand that getting vaccinated takes time out of their day and away from their work, but we think it’s worth it,” Trapnell said.