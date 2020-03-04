Stanford Brown expands into accounting

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Wealth management group Stanford Brown is expanding further into the accounting space.

The company has announced its purchase of local accounting business, Clem Hill and Associates, along with the recruitment of senior Deloitte executive, Dean Crossingham to lead the new accounting business.

Commenting on the move, Stanford Brown chief executive, Jonathan Hoyle said the acquisition fulfilled a long-held ambition to offer clients tax and accounting services.

“Due to rapid advances in cloud-based technologies, a much tighter regulatory environment and the increasing prevalence of cyber fraud, we are firmly of the view that financial planning and accounting services belong under the same roof,” he said.