Stanford Brown expands into accounting

5 March 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

Wealth management group Stanford Brown is expanding further into the accounting space.

The company has announced its purchase of local accounting business, Clem Hill and Associates, along with the recruitment of senior Deloitte executive, Dean Crossingham to lead the new accounting business.

Commenting on the move, Stanford Brown chief executive, Jonathan Hoyle said the acquisition fulfilled a long-held ambition to offer clients tax and accounting services.

“Due to rapid advances in cloud-based technologies, a much tighter regulatory environment and the increasing prevalence of cyber fraud, we are firmly of the view that financial planning and accounting services belong under the same roof,” he said.




Read more about:
Stanford Brown
Clem Hill and Associates
Jonathan Hoyle
Deloitte
Dean Crossingham

Recommended for you

Should ASIC allow advisers flexibility on 12-month opt-in?

Read more

Financial advice the least of 20 bank class actions

Read more

Price not the only factor when picking licensee

Read more

Green energy dominated millennial investing in 2019

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment