Shadforth receives international fiduciary certification

Private wealth advice firm Shadforth Financial Group has been awarded the international fiduciary certification by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX).

CEFEX is an international, independent assessment body for the financial advice industry, recognised globally.

Terry Dillon, Shadforth chief executive, said advice relationships were fiduciary in nature and were based on a foundation of trust.

“This is so important because in most cases our clients are entrusting us with the management of their total balance sheets and consequently their financial futures,” Dillon said.

To be a fiduciary meant it was bound by the highest standards and had to commit to three primary duties:

Client Best Interest – always put clients’ interests ahead of all others;

Conflict Management – inevitable conflicts must be either avoided or managed in favour of clients; and

Professional Competence – acting as a prudent professional with the requisite commitment to ethical behaviour, education and qualifications, experience, skill, diligence, transparency, and a proven repeatable investment process.

Carlos Manksep, CEFEX managing director, said: “CEFEX’s independent assessment provides assurance to high net worth clients that Shadforth has demonstrated adherence to the industry’s best fiduciary practices.”

The assessment included a review of the firm’s business, processes, investment approach and client files, and was subject to independent review each year.