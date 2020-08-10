Shadforth receives international fiduciary certification

Private wealth advice firm Shadforth Financial Group has been awarded the international fiduciary certification by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX).
CEFEX is an international, independent assessment body for the financial advice industry, recognised globally.
Terry Dillon, Shadforth chief executive, said advice relationships were fiduciary in nature and were based on a foundation of trust.
“This is so important because in most cases our clients are entrusting us with the management of their total balance sheets and consequently their financial futures,” Dillon said.
To be a fiduciary meant it was bound by the highest standards and had to commit to three primary duties:
Client Best Interest – always put clients’ interests ahead of all others;
Conflict Management – inevitable conflicts must be either avoided or managed in favour of clients; and
Professional Competence – acting as a prudent professional with the requisite commitment to ethical behaviour, education and qualifications, experience, skill, diligence, transparency, and a proven repeatable investment process.
Carlos Manksep, CEFEX managing director, said: “CEFEX’s independent assessment provides assurance to high net worth clients that Shadforth has demonstrated adherence to the industry’s best fiduciary practices.”
The assessment included a review of the firm’s business, processes, investment approach and client files, and was subject to independent review each year.
Comments
Shadforth is controlled by one of the biggest vertically integrated "wealth management" companies in Australia. They have a massive conflict of interest.
This award sound like one of those mail order "diplomas" from an American "academy".
Maybe Anon you should do your research on what the CEFEX certification involves before putting forward your 'views'? I say good on Shadforth and other advice firms for raising the bar and trying to rebuild the reputation of their industry, which was tarnished by a a few shoddy operators.
If CEFEX is legit, they have damaged their credibility by giving a "fiduciary excellence" award to an advice company that is owned and controlled by a dodgy product company. Perhaps CEFEX should have done their research beforehand?
The owners of Shadforth chose to forego their independence by taking the big money on offer from IOOF. Not sure how that is "raising the bar". It sure isn't "fiduciary excellence".
