Remediation continues to overshadow NAB’s MLC exit

Despite plenty of talk around private equity, National Australia Bank has signalled it is leaving its options open with respect to exiting MLC Wealth.

At the same time as announcing a third quarter trading update to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) revealing a 7% decline in cash earnings to $1.55 billion and an unaudited net profit of $1.5 billion, the big banking group said that structural separation of MLC Wealth had been substantially achieved in July.

However, it said that its focus with respect to separation continued to be on customer remediation.

“While a public markets exit remains under consideration, we are also actively exploring alternative transaction structures including a sale of the MLC Wealth business,” the ASX announcement said.

“NAB will take a disciplined approach to the exit of MLC Wealth and will execute a transaction at the appropriate time having regard to the interests of all stakeholders. Any transaction remains subject to market conditions, regulatory and other approvals,” it said.

“For NAB Group, remediation (including customer-related) programs and regulatory compliance investigations are continuing, with potential for additional charges although amounts and timing remain uncertain.”