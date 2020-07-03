QSuper ceases comprehensive advice

QSuper will cease to offer comprehensive advice to new clients and as a result will make 23 paraplanning-related roles redundant in August 2020 and 32 other support roles will be affected by October 2020.
In a statement to Money Management, QSuper said a review found that the demand for comprehensive financial advice from members and non-members was a decreasing and was used by less than 1% of QSuper members over the past three years.
A QSuper spokesperson said: “There will be job losses as a result of this decision, so it’s not a decision that we have made lightly.
“As a result of ceasing the comprehensive advice service, 23 paraplanning-related roles will be made redundant from the end of August 2020. 32 other support roles will also be affected by October 2020.
“Right now, our focus is on supporting affected staff and, as a first option, finding a new role for them within the QSuper Group where we can. We will work with each staff member affected to support their wellbeing and their career.”
Existing comprehensive advice clients would be able to continue using the service for the remainder of their current agreement and would be provided assistance to ensure their advice needs were met in the future.
The review found that members wanted advice about their investment strategy, ways to make the most of their QSuper account and help with retirement planning.
Commenting, QSuper chief executive, Michael Pennisi, said: “As a result of the review, QSuper has significantly expanded the personal, over the phone financial advice service available to members which is provided at no additional cost to the member.
“The expanded service provides advice on topics including establishing an account-based pension; commencing a Transition to Retirement strategy; and advice related to retirement income projections.
“Since we expanded our over the phone personal financial advice service, we have seen a 35% increase in demand for the service. This change has made personal financial advice more affordable and accessible for our members in the current environment.”
Pennisi noted that the fund had increased the number of advisers available for over the phone personal advice appointments and had expanded topics related to its super products members could discuss.
"the fund had increased the number of advisers available for over the phone personal advice appointments"
Not sure how they can get away with this.
intrafund advice? which is common amongst all types of funds (government, industry, corporate and retail)
"members wanted advice about their investment strategy, ways to make the most of their QSuper account and help with retirement planning.The expanded service provides advice on topics including establishing an account-based pension; commencing a Transition to Retirement strategy; and advice related to retirement income projections" ....am i missing something??? What now constitutes comprehensive??? Why would i study for 6 years and put up with all the risks associated with running a business when i can get an Intra-Fund Call Centre job. How technical does it have to be to be called Comprehensive now??
Comprehensive is a catch all for anything non-intrafund. Eg. ordinary investments, estate planning, tax advice, smsf etc etc
“The expanded service provides advice on topics including establishing an account-based pension; commencing a Transition to Retirement strategy; and advice related to retirement income projections. "
How do they intend to provide advice with no Financial Advisers? Over the Phone?
Same laws apply to intrafund that applies to any other financial advice - gotta be licenced (and therefore qualified).
Hahaha "comprehensive advice" that's the funniest thing I've heard all year!
Go see a "financial planner" and make changes on your QSuper account and QSuper Insurances because apparently they are in he best interest on the client... oh wait, the best interest duty doesn't apply to them.
The ultimate example of a vertically integrated business and the type of business that should be shut down!
I can understand why they are closing this service, my concern is that that are able to provide:
"personal financial advice service over the phone'
"no additional cost to the member"
"on topics including establishing an account-based pension; commencing a Transition to Retirement strategy; and advice related to retirement income projection"
which is all personal advice tailored to the client - why are super funds able to subsidies the cost of this advice? and charge no direct fees to the client
All members are paying fees in QSuper but not all members are utilising the phone advice service, essentially fees for no service.
"why are super funds able to subsidies the cost of this advice'
It is called intrafund advice... which is perfectly legal... WHy do all members have to pay for a call centre, even if only few members actually call? likewise for online services.
You aren't sure how a fund can employ advisers to provide intra fund advice? Any fund can do that and most have been doing so for years.
Intrafund advice cannot be personal advice though, that's the whole concept, it's only advice about the members existing account with the fund. There's no way the establishment of a TTR strategy can fall into the intrafund advice bracket.
Yes it can, and it does.
What????
The areas listed here are not deemed to be comprehensive financial advice ???????
Over the phone advice regarding investment strategy, transition to retirement, retirement planning ???
This is becoming absolutely ridiculous regarding the type of advice these funds are being allowed to provide.
The playing field between this intra-fund advice process and financial advisers requirements is simply no longer acceptable.
Something must be addressed regarding the inequity regarding the provision of advice.
More affordable, at $0.00 cost. WTF Asic?
People don't know the difference between comprehensive advice and when they're being sold a super fund. Far easier & cheaper for Qusper to just sell super funds with a disclaimer. You planners have something called the FPA that should stamp this. One rule for you and another for Qsuper et al. Oh wait....another fat cheque and a list of call centre "adviser names" will buy their favor & will ensure people will be continued to be "sold" super funds & strategies over the phone. FPA did this with the banks and now they're ranks will be swelling with Call centre staff. Rinse and repeat.
FPA Ben Marshan (head of policy) supports Intra Fund Advice. Whilst he and Dante continue to support Intra Fund advice, I cant support the FPA or see a future for independently owned Financial Planning practices as it will be dominated by product sales Intra Fund advice.
This my friends is the core reason why advisers are exiting our industry. Why would any prospective client in their right minds want to use the services of an "independent" adviser when the can get advice from their super fund "adviser" for free.
There is only a very small and decreasing market for financial advisers to target - very difficult times indeed.
