Powerwrap signs wealth boutique

Powerwrap has announced it has entered into an agreement with new wealth management boutique Emanuel Whybourne, founded by Craig Emanuel and Tim Whybourne, which manages approximately $750 million in assets for high net worth (HNW) clients.

Under the terms of the deal, Powerwrap would provide platform administration and access to its reporting services for the firm’s HNW and ultra HNW investors as well as it would offer access to a range of asset classes including domestic and international fixed income, model portfolios and alternative assets.

“We selected Powerwrap as our platform provider largely due to their ability to manage the complexity of our client portfolios,” the manager said.

Powerwrap’s chief executive, Will Davidson, commented: “We provide a very broad investment universe including alternative assets. We can execute on all asset types and provide consolidated reporting on all assets.

“We are very pleased that Craig and Tim have chosen Powerwrap and we are working closely with them to transition their clients onto the platform.”