POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Perth wealth manager expands to regional WA with accountancy partnership

Perth wealth manager expands to regional WA with accountancy partnership

22 March 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

A Perth private wealth firm has expanded to take advantage of the demand for advice in regional Western Australia, driven by rising land values and intergenerational wealth transfer.

Integro Private Wealth has partnered with AMD Chartered Accountants to provide residents in regional Western Australia with greater access to financial advice. This will see AMD’s clients able to access advice from their regional Western Australian offices in Mandurah, Bunbury, Geraldton and Margaret River, and allow Integro’s clients to access accounting services from AMD.

As part of the partnership, Magda Betlem, director of AMD, has become an authorised adviser for Integro.

Related News:

Demand for advice in regional areas is high, the firm said, on the back of rising land values and strong export and agricultural markets which is fuelling one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers. 

View all

Managing partner of Integro, Justin Gilmour, said: “Through this partnership, AMD’s client base of over 3,000 people will have better access to advice in their local area, allowing them to seek a more diverse range of global investment opportunities, which are difficult to obtain through a local private practice.

“Regional families are on the cusp of the biggest wealth transfer we have ever seen, with many family businesses, farms and mining sites consolidating and being sold off on the back of these high land values and market strengths.”

AMD director, Shane Kaurin, added: “We have seen a significant increase in demand for financial advice from among our clients, particularly young people and those concerned by the impacts of government policy changes like tax concessions on super balances over $3 million.

“A key strength of this partnership is that it allows clients to access advice from a trusted adviser who is working within the community. Clients are continually telling us that they want someone locally who they know and trust to be advising on their wealth.”

Money Management previously explored how there is a “mind-blowing” client pipeline at regional advice firms in Victoria.

Wealth Architects managing director, Callum Mitchener, said the firm is opting to acquire country advice firms over CBD ones due to the strong client pipeline.

“Country people are looking for help. These firms have a massive pipeline of new clients. They have people knocking down their door; there’s a year’s worth of work out there for them. It really blew our minds. 

“These people have farms, and they want their kids educated on finances and dealing with the money in anticipation of taking over the business. In other cases, they want to sell the farm and want advice on that, or they have already sold, in some cases for millions of dollars, and they don’t know what to do with that cash.”

Read more about:
wealth management
Perth
private wealth
intergenerational wealth

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats
 

Recommended for you

21 March 2024
The licensee leading YTD organic adviser growth

With an increase of 25 advisers since the start of the year, Wealth Data has identified the licensee seeing the largest organic adviser growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
How can advisers avoid a PI claim?

A complex series of factors can cause financial advisers to get caught up in professional indemnity insurance claims – Numerisk’s Richard Silberman shares how to avoid such events.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
Financial services class actions rise 69%

Financial services class actions are firmly back on the agenda after a ‘brief reprieve’ in recent years, reporting a 69 per cent rise in 2023, with crypto and ESG matters expected to fuel future actions.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 March 2024
Iress and Striver partner to support advice talent pipeline

Iress has announced a partnership with financial services career provider Striver to encourage new graduates and career changers into the financial advice industry.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
 

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Justice crew

No surprises here!...

More delays pile up for AMP BOLR settlement
23 hours 14 minutes ago
JOHN GILLIES

I keep reading with dispair about the twist and turns happening in the industry Previous and current governments are li...

‘There won’t be an advice sector left’: FAAA
1 day 22 hours ago
Golden Oldie

Thankfully, we're not contributing towards their Dixon incompetence, because they're funding that (from all taxpayers), ...

CSLR updates on levy payable by financial advisers
2 days ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

8 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

8 months ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

8 months 2 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.73 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
61.16 3 y p.a(%)
3
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
39.32 3 y p.a(%)
4
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
38.96 3 y p.a(%)
5
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
31.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA