No lift in advice remediation provisioning by IOOF

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

IOOF believes the $223 million client remediation provisioning it announced in August last year is going to hold good.

The company announced no new provisioning for remediation at the same time as announcing a first reduced half net profit after tax of $115 million on the back of $1.4 billion in total inflows and a reduced fully franked interim dividend of 16 cents per share.

With respect to provisioning, it said further sampling and investigation had “reaffirmed the appropriateness of this original estimate”.

The company also confirmed completion of the ANZ Pensions and Investments business at a renegotiated sale price of $825 million – a reduction of $125 million.

IOOF chief executive, Renato Mota said this had extended the company’s sale and reach with 11 new advice practices joining the advice business which saw advice channel funds under management and advice increase by $985 million to $76.6 billion.

He said IOOF was now the second largest advice business with 1,443 advisers and the fifth largest platform providers by funds under administration.

“We are building long-term scale benefits in our business and we are committed to the reinvention of advice,” he said.