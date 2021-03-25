No change for De Ferrari role at AMP

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP has stated that chief executive, Francesco de Ferrari, has not resigned from the firm but was in discussions with the board, including the leadership of the group.

In a statement, the firm said there had been no change to his position, contrary to reports yesterday that he had resigned.

“AMP confirms there has been no change to the CEO’s position and that Mr De Ferrari has not resigned,” it said.

“The board and Mr De Ferrari are working together and constructively discussing the future strategy and leadership of the group, post the completion of AMP’s portfolio review. These discussions are ongoing and AMP will provide updates as required.”