Midwinter partners with Worksorted

Financial advice software firm Midwinter has partnered with Worksorted to integrate and streamline the advice process to provide faster and easier ways for firms to run their businesses, which is available on request to customers of either product.

The integration would allow users of both systems to automatically sync and update client records in Midwinter’s financial planning product AdviceOS when an update was made in Worksorted.

Worksorted was a customer relationship management (CRM), workflow and revenue management system made for financial advisers.

The aim was to save staff time on data entry by eliminating the need for any double-handling of data.

The integration would allow advisers and paraplanners draw upon data in Worksorted to complete product comparisons, statements of advice (SoAs), and other modelling activity in AdviceOS.

Ivon Gower, Midwinter head of product, said the firm’s goal was to offer AdviceOS customers with access to the best technology for their practice.

“The integration provides increased flexibility for Worksorted customers, with streamlined access to the leading financial modelling, comparison and document generation features of AdviceOS,” Gower said.

Simon Betchley, Worksorted chief executive, said for some time now, advisers had limited control over the tech they used in their business, partly from licensee mandates, but also from a lack of true integration between best-of-breed industry-specific systems.

“We listened to advisers and what the market had to say, and our integration with AdviceOS truly allows practices to use the best of what both systems have to offer without forfeiting efficiency or increasing software costs,” Betchley said.