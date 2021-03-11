Midwinter integrates with Omnium

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial advice software firm Midwinter Financial Services has announced its integration with specialised life insurance technology firm, Omnium, which will allow AdviceOS users to leverage Omniums life insurance data.

Omnium featured research of 500 current products and 6,000 expired products, which it displayed in a visual interface to run comparisons on insurance.

The Omnium life insurance feed was available now on request to all AdviceOS users with access to the Insurance Comparison module.

Omnium already serviced over 2,000 financial planners in Australia with its life insurance research technology.

Ivon Gower, Midwinter head of product, said the integration with Omnium provided increased choice and efficiency for clients.

“Features such as the instant premium validation and application integration drastically reduce the effort required for advisers to purchase life insurance for their clients,” Gower said.

“The Omnium API has shown to be robust and reliable, and the service provided by their team has ensured a successful integration.

“This is part of a broader integration strategy to ensure our customers have access to a selection of best-of-breed technology providers that deliver increased value and efficiency through AdviceOS.”

David King, Omnium founder and chief executive, said: “This new partnership is a result of market demand and we’re excited about the synergy it will bring AdviceOS users, and the enhancements we will work on together going forward”.