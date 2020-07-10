Melbourne August exam sitting to be online only

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) will provide remote proctoring for Melbourne attendees of the August exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the Stage 3 stay at home restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, and the closure of exam venues, physical location exams would not be offered for the August sitting.

Physical exams in Geelong, Ballarat, Tralagon and Albury/Wodonga would continue to be offered.

Advisers who had registered for a physical exam in Melbourne would have the option for remote proctoring or to defer to a later sitting.

Exam administrator, the Australia Council for Education Research (ACER), would contact candidates registered for the August exam in Melbourne to explain their options to sit the exam.