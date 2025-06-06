Link Wealth expands into Qld with advice acquisition

Link Wealth has acquired a Queensland advice firm working with more than 185 families, its first presence in the state.

Xponential Advisory is a boutique financial planning firm based in the Gold Coast which was set up in 2022 and has $500,000 in annual revenue. Adviser Brendan Dilworth will remain in place under the Link Wealth structure to ensure a seamless continuity of advice for clients.

As a result of the deal, Link Wealth has established a new office in the Gold Coast which will be its first presence in Queensland.

It currently has offices in Melbourne, Adelaide and Tasmania, but said it had noticed Queensland was “underserved” when it came to receiving financial advice in local communities, with a recognised need for improved financial knowledge and capacity.

Stephen Sloane, managing director of Link Wealth, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Xponential Advisory to Link Wealth. What stood out to us wasn’t just the quality of the business, but the calibre of relationships they’ve built over time, and it’s a privilege to now support those relationships through our national network.

“This is not just a change of brand, it’s a transformation in capability. With the support of Link Wealth’s back-office platform Levera Solutions, we’re able to help not only Brendan Dilworth but future advisers that join the team to focus more time on client outcomes and less time on managing operational complexity. It also means we can support more people across Queensland with the advice they need, when they need it.”

Link Wealth has flagged it is pursuing a national expansion strategy with plans to acquire firms across the country.

Earlier this year, it acquired a 60 per cent stake in Hobart-based Sky Advisers, marking its entry into the Tasmanian market. Sky Advisers was established in 1985 and previously offered financial planning, general insurance, mortgage broking, and accounting services under the name of CRC Financial Services. Now as Sky Advisers, the business focuses solely on financial planning advice.

As part of the acquisition, Link Wealth integrated its proprietary back-office solution, Levera Solutions, with Sky Advisers to streamline operations, drive further efficiencies, and enable advisers to focus on client relationships while supporting business growth.