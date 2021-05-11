Key management changes at AMP Wealth

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Limited has announced a new leadership team and operating model covering its wealth management business and AMP Bank.

AMP Australia chief executive officer Scott Hartley said the move was designed to increase performance and add greater efficiency via a flatter structure.

The move sees former MLC executive, Matt Lawler become managing director, advice, Anna Shelley becomes chief investment officer replacing Debbie Alliston who is retiring, Jason Sommer will be director transformations and investments while Ilaine Anderson and Sean O’Malley, who have both been acting in the roles of super, retirement and platforms, and AMP Bank respectively, being permanently appointed to their roles.

Also on the leadership team will be Edwina Maloney as director of platforms covering wrap and self-managed superannaution fund platforms and James Kent as chief technology officer.

Hartley said the extended leadership team also consisted of clientservices led by Steve Vaid and adviser distribution which would be led by Nicole Mahan.