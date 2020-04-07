Iress withdraws FY20 guidance

Financial services software firm, Iress has decided to withdraw its FY20 guidance due to ‘the broader uncertainty surrounding COVID-19’, the company said in the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Iress said that in the early part of 2020 its operations had performed in line with expectations and the firm did not see any material revenues impact as a result of COVID-19 however this had now changed and it would be difficult to predict what lay ahead.

“We continue to operate and support all services. Our teams, including business-critical teams, are working well remotely and can continue to successfully operate remotely for an extended period of time if required,” Iress’ chief executive, Andrew Walsh, said.

“We continue to anticipate and respond to the COVID-19 situation and are focused on supporting the health and welfare of our people, service continuity to clients and users, and assistance to the community.”