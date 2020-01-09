IOOF identifies 67 ‘high risk’ advisers

IOOF has confirmed that it has been late to the party on financial adviser client remediation but expect to begin the process early this year, having identified 67 advisers it regards as being “in the higher-risk category”.
The company revealed its position in an answer to a question on notice received during the hearings of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics as part of its review into the superannuation sector.
Despite earlier having referenced provisioning for a remediation bill in the order of $223 million, IOOF acknowledged that it had not actually commenced making remediation payments because it was still collecting and assessing the data.
“We have directed significant resources towards remediation and have engaged independent experts (one for investigations and another for remediation) to develop and implement (and therefore expedite) the remediation process,” the company’s answer said.
It said this would “help ensure we achieve the best outcome for our clients”.
“Until we complete our analysis, it would not be prudent to estimate how many clients are impacted,” it said.
IOOF’s answer said that all analysis to date had been based on adviser numbers, “where we identified 67 advisers in the higher-risk category”.
“We expect remediation payments to begin in early 2020,” it said.
It sound like IOOF is taking a much more considered approach to remediation, and making an effort to identify those clients who have been genuinely disadvantaged and those advisers who genuinely did the wrong thing.
Unlike the banks, which are paying out billions in "remediation" to clients who actually received the services they paid for, are quite happy with the service they got, and don't understand why they're getting a refund. Most of the banks "remediation" is really just a PR exercise.
Come on Anon, the banks are paying because they realised that it would be cheaper than going through file by file to understand if remediation is required. IOOF remediation will be significant and well beyond 67 'high risk' advisers.
