IOOF foreshadows acquisition capital raise

IOOF Limited has requested a two-day trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to allow for a possible capital raising.
The request for the further trading halt comes as speculation swirls around IOOF moving to acquire the wealth management businesses of MLC Limited.
IOOF told the ASX today that it was seeking the two day trading halt “for the purpose of considering, planning and executing a capital raising comprising an institutional placement, an accelerated, non-renounceable entitlement offer and a share purchase plan being conducted to partially fund a potential acquisition”.
IOOF said it expected to make an announcement as soon as possible, and prior to the opening of trading on 2 September.
Comments
Oh good, one vertically integrated business buying another one.
I know nothing of the terms of the deal, so take these predictions with a grain of salt:
- The expected 'synergies' won't ever appear
- The CEO driving these acquisitions will have jumped ship 6-18m before the proverbial hits the fan
- There will be many, many millions of 'unexpected' remediation costs at some stage in the next 18 months
- In 10 years time, this deal will be seen as a cautionary tale
Again, I have no basis for any of this besides a cynicism built over years of watching these kinds of deals.
and the selling CEO of MLC and executive will pocket buckets after sprouting how committed they were to advice and MLC as a stand alone business.
