Has the Govt created an advice structural imbalance?

At a time when the number of retired Australians is about to increase, the exodus of financial advisers from the market will impose immense structural limitations on advice resources.
That is one of the key points made in a CPA Australia submission to the Retirement Income Review panel which stated there is a significant risk that Australians who need professional advice most, may miss out.
The submission has pointed to the complexity of the regulatory environment confronting retirees.
“The fact that one needs to transfer their superannuation to a new product in order to commence an income stream is fraught with uncertainty and paperwork. The most basic retirement income product, the account-based pension, still requires a formal rollover and application process before it can commence, where retirees would most likely prefer a simple switch to turn it on from their existing account,” it said.
“The Age Pension means testing process is no simpler. Deeming, lifetime incomes and exemptions conspire to make it almost impossible for retirees to know how their affairs should be set up when they decide that they wish to retire.”
“We are not aware of any evidence that matters are improving,” the CPA Australia submission said.
Industry Funds and product providers - charge fees to provide Intra Fund Advice (which is not Personal Advice) to most members and no need to provide service. They recommend, you guessed it, the in house product. BID - no need for that it seems.
Professional Independently owned Advice practice - well, FOFA, no Commissions, FASEA, Opt-in, FDS,, SOA's ROA's, BID, ethics etc.
If the government does not pass the FASEA exam deadline, this will speed up the early retirement for hundreds of experienced advisors.
Does anyone have any idea when they will finally extend the date? I know it has to get through the senate but is it locked in for a certain date.
The Lawyers of the Royal Commission plus the Federal Government have now effectively rendered Financial Advice affordable only to the wealthy. They have forced Financial Advice to become so complex and costly because to comply with all the regulations and to protect themselves from the malicious scrutiny of ASIC, APRA, Compliance people, and vexatious, litigious Lawyers, Financial Advisers must now produce voluminous, costly, time consuming 50 page BCM's i.e. "Butt Covering Memo's" (AKA SoA's) for simple advice just to legally protect themselves, when the reality is much scoped advice could be delivered effectively via something much simpler. As has been occurring already, now watch how many more highly knowledgeable experienced advisers aged 45+ who don't have a "Relevant Degree" head for the exits by end 2025.
