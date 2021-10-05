Global accounting profession unites to target zero net emissions

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Major professional accounting bodies, CPA Australia and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), have joined 10 global and national accounting bodies to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

CPA Australia and CA ANZ, which currently represented over 300,000 accountants globally, acknowledged the impact of climate change and the urgency of taking national and international action to achieve net zero emissions.

They pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions within their own organisations and to provide sound advice to governments for a just transition to a net zero emissions economy.

“The accounting profession occupies a privileged position in the global economy. As trusted advisers, we’re privy to deep business insights about sustainability risks and opportunities,” CPA Australia chief executive, Andrew Hunter, said.

“This knowledge creates an obligation to use our skills to protect our environmental heritage. CPA Australia is a global organisation in a global profession and we’re proud to be part of the global response to climate change.”

CA ANZ chief executive, Ainslie van Onselen, said the pandemic proved the significant impact that non-financial risks could have on businesses and global economies.

“Climate change is a non-financial risk that is no longer an issue on the horizon, it’s here and now. CA ANZ is committed to equipping members to meet these new challenges,” van Onselen said.

“As customers and investors increasingly consider sustainability in their decision making, the accounting profession is well placed to support a just transition.”