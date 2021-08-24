FSC and FPA to create fee disclosure code

The Financial Services Council (FSC) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) will work to codify requirements to support an industry standard for advice fee consent and independence disclosure.
In an announcement, the FSC said there was “considerable angst” that had been caused after new disclosure requirements on fees were issued by the corporate regulator that took effect from 1 July. The requirements were in relation to advice fee consent and independence disclosure relating to ongoing and non-ongoing fee arrangements.
“Different approaches to implementing the law, however, creates the risk of new uncertainty for the advice sector,” it said.
“For this reason the FSC and the Financial Planning Association have been working together to generate a set of requirements that should support an industry standard form. Our aim is to ensure that consensus on this area of regulation can reduce the cost of providing financial advice by lowering compliance complexity.
“The FSC knows that the fee disclosure statement and opt in requirements when combined with new advice fee consent documents and independence disclosure will result in a large and complex table of numbers that will be difficult for consumers to comprehend. Availability of information is not a good indicator of whether that information is understood.”
The FSC said the solution to the complexity would not come from regulators.
“Subject to legal review and implementation by FSC’s members we will look to codify this as standard industry guidance,” it said.
“The effectiveness of the guidance will depend on how broadly it is accepted by the industry, including by financial advisers themselves.
“The FSC is strongly of the view, however, that a consistent approach is a better outcome than the prospect of a variety of different forms requiring different levels of scrutiny from the regulator which will drive up cost.”
Comments
Too late for many of my clients who are getting packages of between 2-5 forms, each of which is 4-7 pages long. Hopefully they have a sense of humour
We are dong the same. But we also attach a cover letter telling our clients this is a requirement demanded by the Coalition Government, and this is exactly the sort of nonsense red-tape BS that has forced us to increase our fees and reduce our level of service. What a great platform to highlight the ineptitude of Hume, Frydenberg, Morrison and co.
Better late than never.
Ah Hedware please advise us all from your lofty perch how many FDS, Fee Consent forms are required for General Advise Sales & Intra Fund Advice Sales for the $$$$ millions & millions in HIDDEN COMMISSIONS that Industry Super charge All members and most members do t get any sales / advice.
Yep Hedware that would be ZERO FDS & FEE CONSENT forms as All these HIDDEN COMMISSIONS, mostly for No Service don’t require such member sign off.
Member $$$$$$ Theft on a grand scale.
Why does it matter to you whether or not industry super members are accessing all, some or none of the services on offer? It is not going to make a dent on the services provided directly by qualified financial advisors and therefore the fees they receive.
Here's some lofty advice. You should be happy that industry super members are not using funds' intra advice as this shows the intra fund services are not valued or members of industry funds are using the services of external financial advisors. As it was put to me recently, people who use intra fund advice help a financial advisor know that these people are not going to be long-term nor profitable clients.
If I sound a bit commercial then that is because financial planning is a business and not a charity. Planners need a return on their investment (and relief from regulatory costs). Planners who want to run their business along ideological lines are not being professional and should get out and get into politics.
BTW nice use of caps and repeated symbols - nicely graphic.
Why it matters is create a level playing field. The fact that the Union funds have conned some people in Treasury to insert this (fees for no service) racket into the legislation, proves how corrupt it really is. The bad news is that retail advisers have finally worked it out & this racket will implode eventually. Do you want a hit & miss "health direct" or do you need your local GP? A no brainer, actually.
Why does there need to be a level playing field? You're not providing the same kind of service. A proper financial adviser can help clients with far more issues than which investment option someone should have in their super fund. Just because you can also help someone with that doesn't mean you should be treated the same way. Should we also ban superfunds from giving any information about their product? Should we ban the call centres from telling members how to make a contribution?
Like it or not, the government decided that there is a certain level of advice that should be made available to members at the lowest cost possible and that means by allowing it to be paid for from the administration reserves. I hope you're providing better advice than what intrafund advisers can give and if so they aren't your competition. Also, you seem to always seem to imply that it is only union funds with intrafund advice, all superfunds can use intrafund advice.
And to the people that relate it to commissions, a commission was paid to advisers based on the % of FUM just for getting a client into the product, there was no requirement to provide any service to that person (although many did because they were their clients). The intrafund advises are paid a salary by the fund (and yes sometimes bonuses)... it's not based on % of FUM and there is no incentive for the fund to be paying advisers to do nothing. They are all trying to compete to be the cheapest fund or the best product.
“Why does it matter to you whether or not industry super members are accessing all, some or none of the services on offer?”
Wow ok Hedware, so now HIDDEN COMMISSIONS FOR NO SERVICE ARE FINE ARE THEY ??
Hypocrisy of the highest order.
RC rightly slammed the banks & AMP for over a decade of Fees for No Service.
ASIC knew of these Fees for No Service and happily did nothing about it for a decade.
They finally get busted and Industry Super somehow believe their HIDDEN COMMISSIONS on a huge scale and Mostly For No Service is acceptable practise.
Remember ISA bashing Advisers for 20 years over Advisers Commissions???
Yet somehow now ISA thinks HIDDEN COMMISSIONS are fine.
Definitely the way to a professional Advise world Hedware, led by Industry Supers massive:
- HIDDEN COMMISSIONS FOR NO SERVICE,
- NO FDS / COMMISSION DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
- NO MEMBER CONSENT of COMMISSION.
- NO OPTION FOR MEMBERS TO EVEN OPT OUT
- All ADVICE / Sales provided by call centre jockeys with no Best Interest Duty and no FARSEA rules, No SoA’s.
What an absolute RORT !!!!
But hey Hedware if you can stick that ISA snout deep into the trough and drink members $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ whilst doing Nothing, well why not hey :-)
"Why does it matter ....... whether or not industry super members are accessing all, some or none of the services on offer?"
You said it mate.
Only someone getting $$$$$$$$ from this scam could agree with you.
Hedware - we spoke about this in another post where issues of equity were at play between advice provision types. Often this is described as an unlevel playing field.
In your last response (some of which I agreed with), you dismissed there being any inequity when it comes to advice fees and described this is moot.
I strongly disagree.
Let's premise the argument on this - Assuming the professional registration of all advisers is the same via the ASIC FAR then.......
.....How is it that one group of advisers may have their advice fees charged from a general admin fee via product without a clients informed consent whilst another group of advisers are explicitly forbidden from doing this?
.....Why does one group of advisers have to obtain informed consent from their client, disclose and clearly delineate the service being provided, inform how much the advice will cost and from what source the fee will be paid (more paperwork if it is from super or investments), provide mechanism for a client to opt-out at any time and repeat this gathering of informed consent on an annual basis in order for the client to remain a client and the fee to be charged...... all of this whilst accepting the risk of being fully liable to remediate and potentially face disciplinary action if the above isn't demonstrated.....
.....Whilst the other group of advisers do not?
Again, assuming that AR's are considered equally.....
..... Why is it regarding certain superannuation products that one group of advisers providing advice to the Australian public may have ability to deduct an advice fee from a members super fund directly under the sole purpose test, whist an adviser with the same qualifications providing the same advice to the same Australian public cannot? To what purpose does this serve?
If superannuation trustees have a duty to their members first and foremost and one of these duties is to mitigate risk of funds being released from a members account without a service being provided, then why is there such a considerable disparity between how super fund trustees handle this obligation?
Given the above, why is it that some outcomes for clients resulting from advice arguably appear largely determined by whom the employer of the AR is rather than the qualifications of the AR holder?
So let me ask Hedware, if AR's were considered all the same as professionals as I premise throughout this post, do you think that the system that currently exists is equitable?
The Union Super Funds have achieved exactly what they wanted, by entrenching their monopoly status through the Hayne2 legislation burying retail advisers with red tape, while they continue to charge millions of their fund members ongoing intrafund advice fees (without informed consent or opt ins). Well watch this space.
Very true Steve. The Liberals have entrenched conflicted advice through their intra-fund rules which benefit the Big Super funds. Pretty sick really considering that the Liberals lie about being pro-small business.
You are right about not being caring about small business despite the talk. But on current trends, the super funds are predicted get bigger via mergers and choice as size, fees and deal making matters in the super and pension business. I read somewhere here that the trend is towards about 10 funds in the future. It will be interesting watching the power plays on the retail side
Vanguard is going to give the Union funds a run for their money. Can't wait.
The red-tape loving Liberals will need to think of something else to burden small business with.
