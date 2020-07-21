FPA partners with Kaplan and RMIT

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has partnered with Kaplan and RMIT University to combine a Master of Financial Planning with the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) Certification Program.

Kaplan had begun to enrol students for its June/July intake and its Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) approved Masters degree had been mapped against CFP certification units one-to-four, and would include the CFP certification capstone as an elective option.

RMIT University would begin commencing students for its first semester in 2021.

Dante De Gori, FPA chief executive, said it was a win for financial planners as they would not only receive a Masters degree, but also have satisfied all of the education requirements of the CFP Certification Program.

“Our growing number of partnerships with leading education providers around Australia is a significant benefit for financial planners, who are now able to graduate with both an academic qualification and the highest global professional designation in financial planning, which is recognised in 27 countries around the world,” De Gori said.

“We are aligning our education options with other professions like accounting, where professional designations are already imbedded into their academic programs.”

The FPA said it aimed to offer choice and flexibility to financial planners by partnering with education providers, which included a partnership with Deakin Business School in February.