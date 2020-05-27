Financial planning organisations – what should happen?

28 May 2020by Mike Taylor
The Financial Planning Association has confirmed the imposition of redundancies as it struggles in an environment of declining planner numbers and the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) regime.

On that basis, Money Management would appreciate hearing the views of readers on what should happen with respect to Australia’s major financial planning representative organisations – the FPA and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA).

Please take a moment to complete the following brief survey, the results of which will be shared with readers.

The survey can be completed here.




