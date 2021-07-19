FASEA seeks consultation on approved degrees and courses

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has released draft amendments for consultation on the education legislative instrument.
“Since September 2020, FASEA has approved five current degrees, four bridging courses and one historic degree as recognition of prior learning,” FASEA said.
“In announcing those approvals, FASEA noted they would be added to a future education legislative instrument in due course.
“To facilitate incorporation of approvals into the legislative instrument, FASEA has today released for consultation draft amendments to the Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2020.
“Further, the draft amendment includes adjustments to some historical course/degree details provided to FASEA by higher education providers post registration of the 2020 determination.”
All feedback and submissions on the draft amendments to the education legislative instrument may be submitted to FASEA by 30 July, 2021.
Comments
Too little too late....I have over 30 years experience and have a commerce degree from Uni of Melbourne, majoring in Accounting, Commercial Law and Economics (amittedly some decades ago), am a Certified Practising Accountant and was a registered tax agent for many years. Have only ever had ONE client complaint, passed my ethics exam first go - but farcical FASEA want me to go back to school!! Yet another regulatory body that has no idea of reality or what's happening on the ground. Already have my exit plan in place....
Great that FASEA has requested feedback from advisors. Only problem is that there is no forum established that I can see to provide this feedback without submitting qualifications and paying either $110 or $220 to FASEA for the privilege. So all very well asking for feedback, but then incumbent on them to provide an avenue to do so.
why do our comments not show?
Heart breaking Peter isn't it? I wonder if the medical industry would be treated with the same humiliating and degrading practices as Financial Planners. For every one bad doctor there are thousands that are honourable, just like the financial planning industry. I have said many times that you have to love what you do to be responsible for peoples health or their finances (it is not for the faint of heart) but to then be treating this way beggars belief. I would like to know who is in charge? How did this happen? The royal commission was meant to help the industry by clearing up the conflicts of interest between product providers and professional advisors? It is exactly what is needed in the medical field also. Pharmaceutical companies must remove all conflicts with doctors. It is not that difficult I would have thought and the most soul destroying part is that Australians are missing out both in their health advice and financial advice. Time for change I say.
Yes, one can only laugh....however clients cry. I have a masters degree, Dip FP, CFP , SSA , FASEA, 30 years in the industry advising clients and run a team of 15 planners and paraplanners but not qualified??
