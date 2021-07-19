FASEA seeks consultation on approved degrees and courses

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has released draft amendments for consultation on the education legislative instrument.

“Since September 2020, FASEA has approved five current degrees, four bridging courses and one historic degree as recognition of prior learning,” FASEA said.

“In announcing those approvals, FASEA noted they would be added to a future education legislative instrument in due course.

“To facilitate incorporation of approvals into the legislative instrument, FASEA has today released for consultation draft amendments to the Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2020.

“Further, the draft amendment includes adjustments to some historical course/degree details provided to FASEA by higher education providers post registration of the 2020 determination.”



All feedback and submissions on the draft amendments to the education legislative instrument may be submitted to FASEA by 30 July, 2021.