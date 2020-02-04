FASEA expands education programs

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has expanded the list of approved education programs and courses available to meet the body’s education standard, following a consultation process in December 2019.

In an announcement, FASEA said it had registered the 2020 Legislative Instrument and Explanatory Statement for its Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2020 on the Federal Register of Legislation.

The 2020 determination included all bachelor degrees, graduate diplomas, and bridging courses approved by FASEA since the 2018 determination was registered.

“It also includes FASEA approved recognition of prior learning (RPL) for education undertaken to attain professional designations and the associated credits appropriate for the existing adviser pathways set out in FASEA’s education standard,” FASEA said.

“Finally, the 2020 determination includes amendment to historical course/degree details provided to FASEA by higher education providers post registration of the 2018 determination.