The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam extension legislation is again in limbo, with the Government having rejected acceptance of an amendment to the omnibus bill in the House of Representatives.
The amendment was imposed by South Australian Senate cross-bencher, Rex Patrick with the support of the Federal Opposition and the Greens on Friday but was rejected by the Government in the House of Representatives today
The Government’s rejection means that the FASEA exam extension remains in limbo.
The Federal Opposition argued for passage of the Patrick amendment in the House of Representatives pointing to the manner in which the Government’s rejection would impact financial planners.
One of the few remaining options for the Government in dealing with the FASEA exam extension is to request that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission deliver a class order exemption.
Comments
This is great news, for adviser to be professional they should be able to pass the exam they all were aware of the timeline and the exam is not hard and just reconfirms the laws advisers should know.
Your comments are insensitive. What about the poor single adviser practices that have to continue 'business as usual' while taking into account the new standards, legislative changes, maintaining their clients and studying for an exam. As an adviser myself, I have passed the exam, but think about others before you try and troll. Disgusting.
Three things are clear, 1 you are not an adviser, 2 you have not even sat the exam and 3 you are an online troll! If you have sat the exam, like I have done and others that are advisers, then you would know that the exam is not just an exam about "reconfirming the laws that advisers should know"! The bitter tone of your comment brings in question your character and demonstrates virtues that would not be consistent with that of a good adviser capable of complying with the code of ethics, or demonstrating any compassion or understanding to the individual situation or circumstances or your peers. If, by chance you are an adviser, then god help the advice sector as I certainly do not want to count bitter, rude and inconsiderate individuals as my peers, as you will simply detract from the ability for us to professionalise as a collective.
When Senator Hume announced in August 2019 that FASEA would be extended and the opposition agreed, it would be reasonable to expect it would. Throw COVID into the mix and yes it should go through
You simply just cannot believe the treatment of financial advisers in respect to this matter.
Irrespective of whether some advisers have sat and passed the exam or not is not the issue.
The issue is that in unprecedented times and circumstances and where both sides of Govt have indicated their intention and wish to grant the extension we have a stalemate over an unrelated matter.
Could anything seriously become more convoluted, unsettling, stressful and problematic at a worse time?
The manner in which Senator Patrick has hijacked the passing of the extension is deplorable.
And of course all they do now is blame the Govt for not passing the unrelated amendment as the reason why thousands and thousands of advisers will be left swinging yet again.
What a disgraceful set of circumstances.
the only thing consistent in the financial advice industry has been the shameful mistreatment of financial advisers.
so this is hardly a surprise to me.
I think politicians should have to pass a fasea exam before us after recent revelation of Labor in Victoria. The exam is a way the system could sting us again it has nothing to do with what we do everyday of the year that always includes our customers best interests.
Another pontificator
The noun form of pontificate is 'pontiff'.
"pontificator" is not actually a word.
You must be a Bank Executive, or spent too much time with BDMs, making up words like this.
Cal Naughton Jnr.( Talladega Nights) if that is your real name Thank you for the complement. Is that the best you have to offer? No, I'm not a bank executive. I am tired of people denigrating financial planners who are under due stress and cannot cope. But at the same time they should be given confidence in that they are capable of achieving anything. I'll give you a hint at who I am and what I do. I am a financial planner with almost 40 years operating my own practice. I work alone and prepare and write all my plans ROAS, SOAs etc. I am CFP have a DFP as well as having completed a Masters of Financial Planning at the age of 60. I have no plans to retire.. Let me correct you. To pontificate (a verb) is to express one's opinions in a pompous and dogmatic way. It is a " holier than thou" attitude that I cannot stand from individuals who think they are better than others. I don't make up words; I have a vocabulary which is a little more extensive than yours. I sat the exam which I thought was rubbish and I was confident that I had failed. Surprisingly, I passed. For those advisers who are freaking out; don't panic. Enrol and sit the exam. You may surprise yourself as well.
Not a chance in hell they will not extend. They will have too. Last I heard, only 30-40% of advisers have done it. Surely 50% don't intend on leaving the industry next year.
there is no way that it will be extended. advisers be jammed again
I got the bloody exam and degree requirements out of the way, I am now waiting for titty bars to open up so I can do motorboating
Couldn't agree more with Steve Jobs, Goodbye Advisor you are a selfish, self- centered moron with no idea of what is happening in the real world.
I find the comments from some advisers difficult to comprehend in the bloggs I read both here and elsewhere and angry that people who purport to call themselves ethical can go on a blogg like this and make commentary with no care or sensitivity. I am an adviser who is a single practitioner. I have staff and a paraplanner and have been in this industry for a very long time of over 25 years.
Today with family and a mortgage, all that I have worked for and slaved over is at risk. By the way in case you think I have no qualifications and seek to make that assertion, know that I am an accoountant and working towards a Masters in Financial Planning. But they say I need to do an exam. One that is shrouded in mystery without common sense and despite its so called values of Trustworthiness Honesty and Fairness has proven to be anything but. In fact its quite the opposite.
I have been to the depths of despair over this and have much anger and anguish as a result. I am seeking help but there are times I think of the insurance policy I have on my life and the security to my family such that I have thought of perhaps even the ultimate element of yes ending my own life. I feel trapped and don't know what to do. This job has been a career with many friendlships over the years. Those that came up with FASEA and its board and so called government ministers don't know my story, my pain and the fact that I am contemplating taking my own life as a result. So spare a thought with your comments. Spare a thought with your language. I thought that you would be a fellow professional and ethical. That is of course if you are not. You are then no better than the faceless heartless fools in Canbera and their minions at the FSC AFA FPA AIOFP. If you choose to join their ranks, you would perhaps convince me that my life and those of your fellow advisers are not worth it. Shame. Thought you as an adviser were ethical, honest fair and trustworthy. Am I wrong?
Just and adviser, feel free to reach out 0417742925, or make sure you call one of the help lines beyond blue lifeline
There are always options
