FASEA embraced remote meeting ahead of exam decision

Prior to announcing the cancellation of the face-to-face adviser exam sittings, the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) opted for a remote meeting of its so-called “Contributors Forum” involving the major banks.

Money Management had been told that FASEA had decided to hold the upcoming 26 March meeting utilising web meeting application ZOOM.

It is understood that the ‘Contributors Forum’ involves around 16 people.

A number of the banks have imposed policies which discourage personnel from attending face-to-face meetings.