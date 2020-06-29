FASEA consulting on 3-month CPD relief

INDUSTRY NEWS

By Chris Dastoor

To assist advisers to meet their continuing professional development (CPD) requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, FASEA is consulting on its proposal to grant advisers an additional three months to meet the 40-hour CPD requirement.

The draft for the Corporations (Relevant Providers Continuing Professional Development Standard) Determination (Amendment) 2020 proposes if a relevant provider’s CPD year includes 18 March, 2020, an additional three months would be added.

Related News:

Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “FASEA understands that meeting CPD has been difficult given the business disruption caused by COVID-19 and is seeking to reduce advisers concern regarding meeting minimum requirements this CPD year. FASEA welcomes stakeholder feedback on this proposed relief".

All feedback and submissions on the legislative instrument can be submitted to FASEA by 1 July, 2020.




Read more about:
FASEA
CPD
financial advisers
Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority

Recommended for you

ASIC says forget commercial advantage, just get licensed

Read more

Banking to be ‘less profitable’ amid COVID-19: NAB

Read more

Interim receivers appointed over assets of unregistered MIS

Read more

Chinese state-owned entity casts shadow on Madison sale

Read more

Author

Comments

Comments

Submitted by JediMindTricks on Mon, 2020-06-29 11:57

Anyone who didn't meet the requirement is kidding themself that they're a professional. Likewise anyone who hasn't already sat the FASEA exam yet.

Submitted by An Old Timer on Mon, 2020-06-29 12:45

'Consulting' !! Just make a call and extend it given the climate that we have all had to work within recently. Is it such a big issue; 3 months; really ?

Add new comment