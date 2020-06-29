FASEA consulting on 3-month CPD relief

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

By Chris Dastoor

To assist advisers to meet their continuing professional development (CPD) requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, FASEA is consulting on its proposal to grant advisers an additional three months to meet the 40-hour CPD requirement.

The draft for the Corporations (Relevant Providers Continuing Professional Development Standard) Determination (Amendment) 2020 proposes if a relevant provider’s CPD year includes 18 March, 2020, an additional three months would be added.

Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “FASEA understands that meeting CPD has been difficult given the business disruption caused by COVID-19 and is seeking to reduce advisers concern regarding meeting minimum requirements this CPD year. FASEA welcomes stakeholder feedback on this proposed relief".

All feedback and submissions on the legislative instrument can be submitted to FASEA by 1 July, 2020.