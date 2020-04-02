FASEA approves new degrees and RPL

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has approved additional new and historical degrees, bridging courses, as well as recognised prior learning (RPL) from the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and Certified Practicing Accountants (CPA).

The University of Canberra’s approved degree was the historical Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning, commenced between 1 January 2003 and 31 December, 2005.

Advisers who had completed this course were only required to complete a FASEA Ethics for Professional Advisers bridging course to meet the education standard.

The new degrees approved were RMIT University’s Master of Financial Planning and Graduate Diploma of Financial Planning.

RMIT also had three bridging courses approved: Professional Ethics, Financial Planning Regulatory Obligations, and Behavioural Finance Advice.

FASEA had approved additional applications for RPL of coursework undertaken to attain a professional designation from the FPA and CPA.

One RPL credit will be awarded to advisers who completed the coursework to attain the following:

FPA professional designation for Life Risk Specialist between 2009 and 2018;

FPA professional designation for Accredited Estate Planning Strategist between 2010 and 2013;

CPA Associate designation between 1985 and 1988.

FASEA had now approved 73 historical courses, 55 current bachelor courses or higher degrees, and 33 bridging courses.