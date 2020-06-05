FASEA approves historical course

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has approved the historical Graduate Diploma in Global Wealth Management from the University of Adelaide offered between 1 January, 2006, and 31 December, 2011.

Advisers who had completed this course were only required to complete a FASEA Ethics for Professional Advisers bridging course to meet the education standard.

FASEA approved bridging courses were currently offered at 11 universities throughout Australia.

FASEA had approved over 160 degrees which included historic degrees that dated back to 1996, current degrees and bridging courses, and 15 courses of study to attain professional designation that dated back to 1972.