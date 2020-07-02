The end of FY brings more net losses for adviser numbers

The end of the financial year saw the continued exit of advisers as many licensees posted net losses, according to the data from HFS Consulting’s director Colin Williams.

The groups which recorded the least growth in adviser roles over the last week were VicSuper, Phillip Capital Limited and the Lunar Group (known as Stanford Brown) as each of them saw a departure of 55, 35 and 18 roles, respectively.

According to Williams, VicSuper’s major net loss could be attributed to advisers transferring to First State Super due to the earlier announced merger of two funds which would see the creation of one entity managing more than $125 billion in super savings on behalf of more than 1.1 million clients.

The decline in the number of advisers for the other two groups, Phillip and Lunar, who were both stock brokers was due to a removal of all advisers from the register as they have, most likely, ceased to provide advice to retail clients, the firm said.

The other key event this week which had an impact on the overall landscape was an Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) decision to cancel the Australian financial services (AFS) licence for MyPlanner Professional Services to cancel the Australian financial services (AFS) licence for MyPlanner Professional Services which means the firm is now closed.

At the same time, IOOF appears to be gaining ground on AMP in terms of total planners, albeit by attrition.

According to data from HFS Consulting, over the last week AMP Group saw a net change in adviser numbers of 252 roles (76 new appointments and 328 resignations) while, at the same time, IOOF Group had 180 resignations and made 83 new appointments.

Interprac Financial Planning topped the list this week for a highest growth in adviser roles year-to-date even though over the last week the firm saw a departure of 16 roles.