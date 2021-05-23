Doctor referrals would fail FASEA Standard 3

Doctors who refer patients to pathologists for blood tests would likely breach Standard 3 of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) code of ethics and this reflects the inappropriateness of the current situation, according to the acting chief executive of the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), Phil Anderson.
Anderson has used a discussion around Standard 3 to urge the authority to revisit the code of ethics to make it more fit for purpose, arguing that pathology referrals would come to a halt if the same reasoning were applied to the medical profession.
What is more, Anderson suggested that a starting point for FASEA in developing the code of ethics for financial advisers should have been contrasting it with other professions.
Looking at Standard 3, he said the primary ethical duty in was that, “if you have a conflict of interest or duty, you must disclose the conflict to the client and you must not act”.
“Would pathology referrals need to come to a grinding halt if FASEA Standard 3 applied to doctors?” Anderson said.
“I wonder if FASEA took the time to contrast what happens in other professions before they quickly put in place the final wording of Standard 3 in February 2019. I suspect not,” he said.
“Hopefully with the benefit of time, they will change this Standard and we can all go back to working and living in the real world,” Anderson s
Comments
The problem with the comparison is that a referral to pathology results in the same outcome irrespective of conflict the same cannot be said in financial services.
Agree, it's a silly analogy
There are more conflicts of interest in the medical profession than many others. However, they are not required to disclose anything to clients/patients and they certainly don't have to refrain from acting. Does a pharmacist disclose their interest in recommending the "chemists' own" brand of drug? Does the dentist disclose the marketing payments they make for using certain brands of orthodontics, does the GP disclose the drug company funded international conferences they attend? I think Phil certainly has a point here. There is also the overlay of the other standards which forbid treating with a client immediately on a scaled or scoped engagement such that the adviser needs to start with full information on the client (and refuse to treat with the client who does not wish to provide full information) and provide a full holistic assessment of all the client's actual and likely needs. This is akin to going to the doctor with a cold but being told you need a full medical completed before the doctor can treat the cold. The same could be said of instructing a lawyer or an accountant where they would need to understand everything about you before agreeing to the engagement. I think what Phil is pointing out here is that the Code is completely over the top when comparing other professions/industries and elements of it are just frankly unworkable in practise.
well said. the way it works in other professions is that professionals are left to make the judgment that is in the best interest of their client, after obtaining appropriate qualifications and experience. they also have an ethical code and disclose and manage conflicts of interest to an acceptably low level.
imagine if the government tried to tell medical practitioners, or legal practitioners, or accountants how to run their practices they would be up in arms. yet they are not even that well qualified.
what's the qualification that these high and mightly professionals from other professions hold anyway.
medicine - 4-year bachelors degree AQF 7, it's not a doctorate, the universities just give you a piece of paper, the only real doctorate is a Ph.D
lawyer - 3-year law degree and a grad dip of legal practice AQF 8
accountant - graduate diploma (AQF) 8 and 3 years practical experience
financial planner - new entrant Bachelor degree and 1-year PY, existing advisers Grad dip AQF 8 and ethics exam
why so many requirements for me, and I hold an m.fin plan, passed the fasea exam, and hold a higher award than most other "professionals"
Don't understand the comparison? Not all doctors own pathology services or get money back from them surely? Unless I'm missing something, this is why our 'profession' is not taken seriously.
Paul is in the money, The trouble with Phil and his AFA mates, is that they think “professionalism” is wearing a smart suit and talking-the-talk. IF the client’s outcome was universally better no matter who they are referred to, then he has a point. The reality is that the referral is inevitably linked to the inbuilt conflicts whether it is a direct kick-back or through management or other fees shared.
I listened to this guy try and defend trail commissions 5 years ago and thought he was out of step with where the industry is heading and this confirms it.
It feels that a few influential practices have his ear and he is pandering to their requests
A better comparison is Doctors prescribing particular drug brands, based on the conferences or incentives offered by that company, rather than strictly on known outcomes & side-effects. Probably a practise that should really be stamped out as well, hence why it wasn't used?
Will this also apply to those dealer groups that have investment products on their APL's, which the dealer group owners have an equity stake in?
Usually through a separate company, so it doesn't show up as vertical integration?
Asking for a friend...
The reality is Standard 3 is still being worked through with regulators in terms of real impact. But the literal reading of it means the answer to your question is the adviser shouldn't act or use the product associated with the dealer.
What about this analogy. You go to a doctor to get advice on some type of illness. They may or may not send you off for more tests, or they may just offer a script for some drugs. Interestingly they complete that script with a pen from a drug company that visited them recently, nothing is disclosed around why that particular drug over any others. The advice you get isn't in writing. You aren't told what were the alternative treatments considered or why they were discounted. You aren't advised if there are any conflicts of interest or what remuneration is paid to the doctor for their advice. You also see that the doctors qualifications are over 25 years old but you trust them as they have 25 years of real life experience. FASEA is a joke, but this analogy shows the true insanity of the layers or regulation financial planners put up with on a daily basis.
Can we get some context from Phil as to why he considers a doctors pathology referral would fail standard 3? This discussion requires more than just opinion or an assertion that is not backed by evidence / logic. Without the latter some in our profession will continue to be seen to be emotionally protecting self-interest and this harms us all.
Hi Richard, I suspect the issue around referrals is not FASEA so much as RG175.321. "If an advice provider does decline to provide the advice, they may refer the client to another advice provider .... as long as this referral is not, in itself, personal advice. A referral will be personal advice if it is financial product advice and the advice provider has considered one or more of the client’s objectives, financial situation and needs, or a reasonable person might expect the advice provider to have considered one or more of these matters:" So if you have considered any client personal information you would not be allowed to refer the client on to an expert for financial advice - according to ASIC.
Pretty sure the Doctors don't own or get payments from them....Perhaps these bodies, particularly the FPA have told so half truths they now believe it....as an example....What about an industry association that claims to represent Doctors yet gets payments and members from the Drug Manufacturer and apply the FPA to an analogy, allows Pfizer..."to help shape the direction of health in Australia".....
These bodies don't know what a conflict of interest is because they're still living in 2009. ...Perhaps they'll appreciate this. What about a medical association that makes a deal with the Drug Manufacturer Thalidomide, requiring all subscribing Doctors to members, in return for both Thalidomide and the Medical Association issuing a press release saying it's not Thalidomide fault it's uneducated & unethical Doctors. Implying they are improperly issuing the Drugs to the wrong people and we need to lift education standards. Then that Medical Association also charges a fee for Education approval and "gifts" that process to the new regulator? Bit like the CBA Advice Scandal that lead to FASEA.
For full context please see the LinkedIn post.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/do-conflicts-interest-exist-other-profess...
To understand the point I made, you need to read the following line in the Annual Report of a listed pathology group:
"Payments to doctors in medical centre and occupational health businesses in exchange for contracting the Group’s services for a period of time are capitalised as a contract asset and amortised on a straight-line basis against revenue over the life of the contract."
So seemingly pathologists pay doctors for agreeing to use their services. That would appear to be a conflict of interest.
Thanks for the context Phil and I have empathy with your position. A close relative is an audiologist and whilst she doesn't work in hearing aids specifically the vertical integration, volume bonuses, commissions, soft dollar benefits, and conflicts in that medical specialty are even more breathtaking. However just because other professions take the self-interested road doesn't mean we have to? Maybe the best / only way for the profession of financial planning to regain the public trust is to set the bar higher than the other professions and allow some time to pass? Quality financial advice is valuable and consumers will pay for that value.
This is exactly what I thought as well. Conflicted referrals, pricing beyond the normal, no limits on cost to patients (regardless of their situation) just because their insurance will pay. And dentists, doctors, etc NEVER put their recommendations in writing, nor the pros and cons. And when procedures go mad (like my dental issue), you have to go to court since Dental association or HCI or Dental board, all turn deaf ears when you complain.
In contrast, most Advisers today (thanks to the bank and AMP mainly) as subjected to the harsh never ending subjective laws.
