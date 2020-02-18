Coursework associated with AFA’s FChFP worth one FASEA credit

Coursework associated with the Association of Financial Adviser’s (AFA’s) professional designation, the FChFP, has received formal recognition from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA).
FASEA announced today that advisers who had completed coursework to attain the FSChFP and or ChLP designation between May 2009 and June 2013 offered by the AFA had been awarded one credit recognition for prior learnings.
As well, it said that advisers who had completed Professional Diploma in Stockbroking coursework under the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association had been awarded one credit recognition for prior learning.
It said advisers who had completed Professional Diploma in Stockbroking coursework to attain the SAFAA specialist designation from 2001 offered by SAFAA had been awarded one credit in recognition of prior learning.
Comments
FPA ..... 2 Credits
AFA ..... 1 Credit
Realising that the FP Industry has been used as a scapegoat and is no longer viable in the short-term?? .... Priceless.
There are some things common sense can't solve, for everything else, there's FASEA.
The one credit that FASEA approved today relates to the historical Mentor version of the AFA designations. Note: the current Kaplan version of the FChFP and ChLP were approved for two subject credits (RPL) by FASEA last year.
Add new comment