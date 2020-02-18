Coursework associated with AFA’s FChFP worth one FASEA credit

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Coursework associated with the Association of Financial Adviser’s (AFA’s) professional designation, the FChFP, has received formal recognition from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA).

FASEA announced today that advisers who had completed coursework to attain the FSChFP and or ChLP designation between May 2009 and June 2013 offered by the AFA had been awarded one credit recognition for prior learnings.

As well, it said that advisers who had completed Professional Diploma in Stockbroking coursework under the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association had been awarded one credit recognition for prior learning.

It said advisers who had completed Professional Diploma in Stockbroking coursework to attain the SAFAA specialist designation from 2001 offered by SAFAA had been awarded one credit in recognition of prior learning.