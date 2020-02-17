CountPlus raises $100k for Lifeline’s bushfire recovery

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

CountPlus has donated $100,000 to Lifeline to help establish its Bushfire Recovery Line, 13 HELP, to support people and communities affected by the bushfires which have devastated Australia over the summer.

Lifeline’s calls had increased over 10% since December, highlighting the need to help crisis support and suicide prevention services in the aftermath of the fires.

Count Financial, which had transitioned to CountPlus ownership last October, raised $25,000 through a dedicated fundraising campaign across its network, this was then matched by the Count Charitable Foundation.

CountPlus and Count Financial founder Barry Lambert then provided a personal deduction of $50,000.

Matthew Rowe, CountPlus chief executive, said the organisation had always given back to the community and wanted to help make change in area that had been so heartbreaking for Australians.

“We believe that, as professionals, financial advisers should give back to their communities, and our firms donate pro bono hours to local community groups in addition to philanthropic giving,” Rowe said.

“A professional is a debtor to their profession, and the community they serve. Unfortunately, even once the fires are out, the distress and trauma continues for many people who need to rebuild their lives from the ground up, so this donation will help Lifeline achieve its fundraising goal of $1 million to establish this vital new service.”

Count Charitable Foundation was set up by Joy and Barry Lambert in 2004 and members can apply to the foundation to match their fundraising initiatives.