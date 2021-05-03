Count recruits Fitzpatricks advice firm

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Count Financial has continued to build its advice numbers off the market fluidity created by the IOOF acquisition of MLC Wealth, this time announcing that a Fitzpatricks-aligned firm has come on board.

Count announced today that StrategyOne Advice Network had come on board, bringing the number of firms recruited to the license to 16 since the beginning of 2021.

StrategyOne, which boasts a team of nine including three financial advisers, is based in northern Sydney and was previously part of the Fitzpatrick’s license.

Commenting on the move, StrategyOne managing director, Virginia Heyer, said Count Financial’s clean licensee model and its commitment to the future of advice were key factors in the decision.

“The fact that Count Financial is not owned by a retail product manufacturer is important, because we wanted to work with a licensee partner that has client best interest at the forefront, rather than product distribution,” she said. “Given that we also have a Professional Year (PY) candidate in our firm, Count Financial’s well-structured PY framework supports new entrants to the industry and will help us immensely.”

Count chief advice officer, Andrew Kennedy, said he regarded StrategyOne as a quality firm which represented an excellent cultural fit.