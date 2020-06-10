Consumer confidence back to pre-COVID levels

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian consumer confidence is back to its pre-COVID levels, but not back its overall high point, according to analysis from AMP Capital.

Consumer confidence rose again during June by 6.3%, but remained negative with an index reading of 93.7, below the neutral reading of 100.

This meant that consumer confidence had retracted its peak COVID falls from March and April, with confidence back to similar levels in January, but still not at its historic highs as January confidence was hit during the bushfires.

Diana Mousina, AMP Capital senior economist, said consumer confidence had bounced back faster than business sentiment, for now.

“Government spending programs have been targeted to both consumers and businesses: loan payment holidays and JobKeeper as a program benefits both,” Mousina said.

“But consumers have benefitted more [with] cash payments to those on welfare and pensioners, free childcare and an increase in JobSeeker payments.

“Consumer incomes have actually risen over this period, as government support payments have more than offset any loss of wages and salaries.”

Mousina said the easing in mobility restrictions would also play a part in improving consumer confidence.

“Improving confidence readings is in line with the recovery with other timely activity data like credit card spending, foot traffic and restaurant reservations,” Mousina said.

“While there is a lot of concern about what happens to consumer incomes post September when JobKeeper/Seeker are scheduled to finish, based on recent activity and mobility indicators, the economy might be running at close to normal by then, if cases of COVID-19 in Australia continue at their current pace.”

Consumer and business confidence