 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. CFS expands investment range on FirstChoice, Edge

CFS expands investment range on FirstChoice, Edge

colonial first state CFS managed accounts SMAs

19 December 2024
 | By Rhea Nath |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Colonial First State (CFS) has announced a suite of dynamic investment solutions on the FirstChoice and Edge platforms to help investors navigate inflation and market volatility concerns.

The platforms have seen a number of new investment solutions in recent months, including Real Return, Builder Series and Dynamic SMA options.

Al Clark, head of investments at CFS, described Real Return as a multi-asset strategy that prioritises capital preservation and stability alongside an attractive return.

Related News:

“Inflation remains persistently high. We believe this will continue for some time and there is now an urgent need for robust investment solutions that are suitable for this environment, particularly for the millions of Australians entering retirement,” Clark said.

Noting the flexibility of the new Real Return fund, he highlighted how it can prove beneficial for older Australians seeking to minimise risk.

View all

“Critically, it is aimed at helping Australians approaching the pension phase who want to minimise sequencing risk and continue building wealth in retirement,” he explained.

CFS Real Return joins the CFS Builder Series, launched in October 2023, to form two new multi-asset strategies designed to meet the changing needs of Australian investors and the advisers who support them.

The series consists of three contemporary multi-asset, multi-manager funds and an enhanced cash fund, providing essential building blocks for advisers to construct diversified portfolios that align to their clients’ risk profiles and objectives.

Additionally, Clark highlighted the recent launch of CFS Dynamic SMA, offering a contemporary approach to asset allocation and manager selection. It includes access to a full toolkit of asset classes and investment vehicles, including direct shares, managed funds and ETFs, with carefully selected exposures.

“CFS is continuing to innovate and launch contemporary investment solutions that offer our customers and advisers greater choice and confidence at a time when markets are increasingly volatile,” Clark said.

“We are bringing these solutions to market across a range of multi-asset strategies, managed accounts, and through our alliance partnerships.”

Last month, CFS also unveiled new international managed accounts on Edge through global equity managers T. Rowe Price, Lazard Asset Management, ClearBridge, and CBRE Investment Management. 
 

Read more about:
colonial first state
CFS
managed accounts
SMAs

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
19 December 2024
Superannuation rollover leads to FSCP written direction

A relevant provider has received a written direction from the Financial Services and Credit Panel after a superannuation rollover resulted in tax bill of over $200,000 for a client.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
What will EOY adviser numbers look like?

Estimates for the calendar year 2024 put the advice industry on track for a loss in adviser numbers as exits offset gains from new entrants.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
5 ways advice changed in 2024

Adviser Ratings shares five ways that financial advice changed in 2024 with an optimistic outlook for 2025, thanks to the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes legislation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
Invest Blue picks up estate planning firm

National advice firm Invest Blue has announced several acquisitions, including the purchase of an estate planning and wealth protection business Lambert Group.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 1 day ago

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 6 days ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
1 month ago
Insignia ‘considering’ takeover bid from US giant

Insignia Financial has confirmed it is considering a preliminary non-binding proposal received from a US private equity giant to acquire the firm. ...

1 week ago
The licensees leading 2024 share price growth

Six of the seven listed financial advice licensees have reported positive share price growth in 2024, with AMP and Insignia successfully reversing earlier losses. ...

2 days 20 hours ago
Mason Stevens to be acquired in PE deal

Specialist wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has become the latest target of an acquisition as it enters a binding agreement with a leading Sydney-based private equi...

2 days ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA