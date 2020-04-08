Centrepoint trims executive ranks

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Publicly-listed financial planning group, Centrepoint Alliance, has announced a trimming of its executive ranks.

After first confirming its directors and executives had taken a 25% pay cut and that non-executive staff had been asked to liquidate leave, the company today announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that two of executives were departing company.

It said that interim chief financial officer, Peter Loosemore was leaving the company with his duties being handed over the existing Centrepoint finance team, while the company’s Chief Technology and Marketing Officer, Richard Lea would also be departing the company.

The ASX announcement said that Lea’s functions would be absorbed by other company executives.