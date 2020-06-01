Centrepoint acquires Enzumo

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Publicly-listed financial services group, Centrepoint Alliance is to acquire financial planning software provider, Enzumo for $1.5 million in cash.

Centrepoint announced the transaction to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today stating that acquiring Enzumo represented the latest step in Centrepoint’s strategic refresh and would accelerate the company’s development of a scalable, recurring fee-based revenue model.

Enzumo is currently owned by Chant West Holdings.

The company announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said Enzumo’s offerings were highly complementary to Centrepoint Alliance’s advice services business, bringing a new and highly valued extension to the company’s offering to financial advisers.