BT Panorama hits $100b FUA

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BT Panorama has reached $100 billion in funds administration (FUA) after BT completed the last tranche of its BT Wrap migration to BT Panorama today.

The final migration saw 49,000 accounts totalling $15 billion in FUA move across. The whole migration saw 150,000 accounts and over $56.6 billion FUA transition over the last six months.

BT managing director, platforms, investments and operations, Kathy Vincent, said: “The migration has been an enormous undertaking, not only for BT, but for the dealer groups and advisers who are embedding a new system into their businesses, at an extremely important and busy time of year. We would like to thank them for their support during this period.

“We are excited about welcoming the 2,000 advisers who have just migrated to BT Panorama, and helping them realise the benefits of using the more advanced technology.”