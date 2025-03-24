 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Boutique practices confront prospect of scaling advice

Boutique practices confront prospect of scaling advice

Zenith/managed-accounts/scale/scaled-advice/

24 March 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Small and mid-sized advice practices have indicated they feel unprepared to scale up their practices, according to Zenith Investment Partners, but recognise it would benefit their businesses.

In the research house’s report, Unlocking Advice Efficiencies in 2025, an overwhelming majority of practices (84 per cent) said they are expecting growth over the next two to five years.

Out of this, 17 per cent said they are forecasting 'high growth' where they are planning to significantly expand their client base through organic growth and practice acquisitions.

Related News:

But scaling up is a “critical challenge” for advice firms and some are more prepared than others. 

Overall, 67 per cent of practices acknowledge scaling advice will have a positive impact on their business, yet only 42 per cent said they feel prepared to take the next step.

View all

This falls further to 37 per cent of practices when considering those in the boutique advice structure (those with less than 100 clients), although 72 per cent said it will have a positive impact on their business.

Zenith said: “There are significant variations in how practices of different sizes expect key industry trends to impact them over the next two to five years, as well as how prepared they feel to manage these changes. 

“Larger practices report a higher perceived impact and readiness across most trends, while boutique and moderate-sized practices demonstrate lower preparedness, particularly in scaling advice and adapting to regulatory changes.”

At the larger practices (those with more than 300 clients), they are more bullish on growth than their smaller counterparts, which Zenith suggested can be due to economies of scale, established client bases and stronger market positioning.

On the other hand, those working at boutiques are among the practices most likely to be planning for retirement or sale, but, pleasingly, Zenith said they represent only a small minority of respondents. 

Some 67 per cent said they expect managed accounts will be able to improve their ability to provide advice at scale, either moderately or significantly. This will be by automating portfolio management, offering pre-built investment models that can be implemented at scale or integrating with digital advice models. 

Managed accounts can encompass custom, private label and off-the-shelf offerings.

“The consistent 67 per cent rating for both the perceived impact of scaling advice and the potential impact of managed account providers suggests that practices see external solutions as critical enablers of scaleable growth, emphasising the importance of provider partnerships.”

Again, this varies between the size of practice, with larger firms seeing the greatest impact of managed accounts on scaling advice (72 per cent), while only 53 per cent of conservative firms feel the same way. 

Last month, research by Investment Trends and State Street found off-the-shelf models remain the dominant type of usage at over 70 per cent, just over a third of advisers said they were using models which were custom-built for the licensee or practice.

Managed accounts are used by 59 per cent of advisers, typically allocating close to three-quarters of total client assets into the accounts. Almost half (48 per cent) of new client inflows are being directed to the products, up from 41 per cent in 2024. As a result, total assets under management have risen to $232.7 billion. 

Read more about:
Zenith
managed accounts
scale
scaled advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Qld adviser receives 5-year ban

ASIC has banned a Queensland adviser from providing financial services for five years after failing to provide appropriate advice that was in the best interest of his clients.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Jones clarifies role of new class of adviser

Minister for Financial Services, Stephen Jones, has said it is not a “backdoor attempt” by the government to allow the new class of adviser to provide full advice.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Adviser numbers break 10-week growth streak

The financial advice industry has seen a net loss after 10 consecutive weeks of net growth in adviser numbers, according to Wealth Data.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Licensees reluctant to hold crypto on APLs

Only 11 per cent of financial advice practices have said they are including crypto products on their approved products lists, according to CoreData.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
1 month 3 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
2 months ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
4 months ago
Farewell AMP as Entireti renames advice division

Entireti has unveiled the new name for the AMP financial advice businesses that it acquired last year....

3 weeks 3 days ago
Sydney adviser permanently banned by ASIC

A Sydney financial adviser has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, with the regulator deriding his “lack of integrity, trustworthiness and prof...

2 weeks 2 days ago
Managed investment scheme sees assets frozen by Federal Court

The Federal Court has made interim orders to freeze the assets of a managed investment scheme, its responsible entity, and a director....

1 month ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
33.51 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.62 3 y p.a(%)
4
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
29.60 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA