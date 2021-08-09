'Best time ever' to be an adviser

Despite increasing exams and compliance, this is the “best time ever” to be a financial adviser, according to one adviser.
Speaking to Money Management, Kris Martin, managing director at KDM Financial, said the changes following the Royal Commission had meant the industry was free of “rogue sharks” which had previously dented its reputation.
“This is the best time ever, a perfect storm is underway, there is less competition as advisers are exiting the industry and the banks have exited so they can’t sell products anymore so the reputation with the public is better. In five years’ time, it will be even better,” Martin said.
“Yes, they have gone overboard with the regulations but they have had to do that to get rid of the rogue sharks in the industry. My belief is that by 2025, they will be able to ease back and make the regulations more workable.”
He said he believed many advisers had not expected the mandatory qualifications under the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) to come into force as they had been talked about for many years prior, which was why many were now opting to leave.
“It had been talked about for 15 to 20 years, when I joined the industry I was recommended to get a degree as that was the way the industry was going but a lot of others didn’t think it would become mandatory,” Martin said.
“The bar has been set now and it is so that the public know we are responsible and that we have the education to back up our skillset.”
Comments
This guy is naive to think the rogue sharks are out of the industry. I like his enthusiasm and best of luck to him but he's gullible.
If Martin got his degree 15-20 years ago, one assumes it has been deemed worthless by the corrupt FASEA Board, and he is back doing repetitive study to designed to enrich those Board members.
Unfortunately the "rogue sharks" in our industry are now more prevalent in the regulators than the adviser ranks.
Another nugget of wisdom from a non-adviser.
Best time ever? Not sure about that but I do agree the future is bright if you can navigate the next few years.
Demand will increase, supply of advisers will fall. Economic 101 ppl, if you can maintain your patience and mental health you will increase your remuneration and get to choose who is lucky enough to be your client.
On the Sharks issue, there are loads in accounting and legal and quite a few in medicine. To expect to be all gone is in my view naïve, you will never be rid of them, no profession is. A professional standards board if properly implemented and kept away from the keystone cop in ASIC we can work together to weed out as many as possible.
I agree with you Kris, however it's good times not because of less rogues, but because we can now easily increase adviser fees, tell low value clients to f*#k off and then blame the regulator and big banks.
It's about time we start to take beter care of ourselves, our staff and our businesses, instead of being bent over and used like a bike rack by the media, industry funds, dealer groups and the politicians.
Reality: This is probably the best comment I have ever read in this usual whinge fest. Keep up the good work
Put ASIC and all the other BS aside that weighs on our lives and yes, its never been a better time to be an adviser. Demand for advice, fee income and client engagement has never been higher from my experience. As far as the industry being free now of rouge sharks, I think this guy is naive! There are still plenty of rogue sharks, they are just the much smarter ones left now!
