AZ NGA acquires two Qld advice firms

Azimut-backed AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has acquired two Queensland financial planning firms – Blue Harbour Financial Partners (formerly Bridges Brisbane Bayside) and Henderson Matusch Group.

AZ NGA chief executive, Paul Barrett, said the acquisition broadened the capability inside AZ NGA’s network of small-to-medium accounting and financial advisory businesses and expanded its capacity for long-term growth.

Blue Harbour’s chief financial officer and partner, Blake Roberts, said: “We want to develop the breadth and depth of our client value proposition, and we are excited about utilising AZ NGA’s business coaching, mentoring and small to medium enterprise (SME) resources to take us to the next level”.

Henderson Matusch Group’s chief executive, Paul Fog, said the increasing level of complexity in financial services made it advantageous for advice firms to leverage the scale, insights, and resources of an experienced partner.

“Running a successful business today is vastly different to a decade ago or even five years ago,” he said.

“AZ NGA is the most experienced player in the market when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, succession solutions and business growth. It has the vision, know-how and capital-backing to invest in strategic advice for the long-term and our partnership ensures that Henderson Matusch will continue to grow and meet our obligations to clients, staff and other stakeholders.”

To date, AZ NGA has completed almost 80 acquisitions.