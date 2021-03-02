Are you a dealer group recruitment target?

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

With IOOF’s acquisition of MLC Wealth’s financial planning and associated businesses, financial planning practices working under IOOF and MLC Wealth licenses have found themselves being targeted for recruitment by other advice licensees.

At the same time there is plenty of attention also being directed towards AMP to determine what, if anything, will evolve as that company continues to restructure its advice business.

For that reason, Money Management is seeking to gain a picture of how advisers being affected by current events in the industry. Please take the time to complete the following survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QWHD7DM

We will share the results with participants.