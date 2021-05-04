ANZ posts strong first half

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ANZ has continued the trend of the major banks increasing profits as they emerge from COVID-19 pandemic impacts, reporting a statutory after tax profit for the half-year ended 31 March, 2021, of $2,943 million, up 45% over the previous half.

However, cash profit for continuing operations, before credit impairments and tax was down 10% to $3,941 mllion.

Commenting on the result, ANZ chief executive, Shayne Elliott described it as strong and the result of five years of simplifying the banks operations and strengthening its balance sheet.

The board has proposed interim dividend of 70 cents per share, fully franked.