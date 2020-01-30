AMP urged to commit to mediation with planners

AMP has been urged to commit to mediation by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, as it moves to exit up to 250 financial planning businesses.
Carnell said over 80 AMP planners had told her office that they faced financial ruin as a result of AMP’s new exit terms.
Last year, AMP announced its buyback strategy had would see the exit of a significant number of aligned advisers and significantly reduced pay-outs from buy of last resort (BOLR) arrangements.
“Many of those planners who borrowed from AMP to buy into the business at a set price, now face losing their homes and their livelihoods, as the financial institution seeks to impose a three-year restriction on working as a financial planner,” she said.
“My office has met with AMP and although they signalled they were open to mediation, they have yet to confirm their participation.
“It’s critical these small business owners have clear information about their financial position before making any big decisions about their future. Mediation would be one way of providing that much-needed clarity.”
Carnell said the ombudsman had called on AMP to waive debts for those planners who faced AMP-imposed reduced buyback values.
“Small businesses in the financial planning industry have faced a great deal of turmoil in the aftermath of the Banking Royal Commission, with hundreds of planners bearing the brunt of brutal restructures and fire sales by banks and wealth funds,” she said.
“We remain concerned about a number of behaviours that may include the conduct of lookback audits, financial planning licensors shifting responsibility for client compensation payments to licenees, short notice periods provided to licencees exiting the business and restraint of trade provisions.”
Comments
A good article. There is much to be concerned about with AMPs behaviour and decisions.
Unconscionable conduct is a legal term I imagine will be much in vogue when these legal cases start to come to court.
The behavior of AMP is nothing short of disgusting. It just makes me feel sick that a large corporate can treat small businesses in this way. Where is the scrutiny of this behavior from Politicians and Media????????
I don't understand why advisers leaving AMP but continuing to work as advisers elsewhere, should feel entitled to BOLR. Why can't they take their clients with them and continue to grow their business and service their debt under another licensee? Is AMP preventing them from taking their clients? I thought AMP had relaxed that restriction. Are their lenders requiring debt repayment in full if they change licensee? What difference does it make to a lender if the advice business is ongoing and the security (usually the adviser's home) is unchanged.
The problem is that AMP coerced its advisers to buy orphined clients for a multiple of 4 times revenue with the specific clause in the contract that they would buy these same clients back at 4 times if the adviser chose to leave AMP or retire. Who would pay 4 times recurring revenue for clients without the guarantee that AMP would buy them back at that hugely inflated price. The problem is that AMP profited from selling these clients and then broke their contract to purchase these clients back.
The BOLR is really the only reason advisers joined AMP in the first place.
The senior staff at AMP might pass the FASEA ethic exam. But they are the most unethical bunch of corporate criminals since Bernie Madoff.
