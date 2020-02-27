AMP University Challenge opens

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP is looking to promote a new generation of advisers to take the industry forward amid a growing need for high quality, professional advice with its University Challenge.

Any university and TAFE students could enter the challenge individually or as a team and try their hand at being a financial adviser and have a change to share $10,000 in prize money.

The first assignment was devising a financial plan for a hypothetical couple.

AMP Australia chief executive, Alex Wade, said: “Financial advice is a great career and can have a profoundly positive impact on the quality of life of those who receive advice.

“The AMP University Challenge is an ideal platform for talented students to showcase their capability and kickstart a career in the industry.”

The finals, to be held in October, would include a series of activities and quizzes to decide the ultimate winner.