Advisers surprised by breaches reported to ASIC

An increasing number of financial advisers who are getting their own Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or moving to smaller boutiques have found themselves to be the subject of a breach notification without prior knowledge.
Speaking to Money Management, Holley Nethercote partner, Paul Derham, said this was the latest problem to arise from the raft of compliance layers that were coming into place over the next few months.
“There have been a number of advisers who have been subject to a breach notification or some other notification as a previous licensee has gone and told something negative to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission [ASIC] but the adviser did not know,” he said.
“We’re starting to see a lot of that happen with advisers going and getting their own licences and going to smaller boutiques and then discovering things have been said about them.
“This is not a problem for everyone but it’s a new problem now that larger dealer groups are reporting so much misconduct and that’s a new thing.”
The new breach reporting regime would commence on 1 October, 2021, and licensees must lodge a report within 30 days of when they believed there would be or had been a significant breach.
However, Derham said a lot of bigger dealer groups had been reporting things that “might not even meet the current definition of a breach”.
“Advisers don’t know it’s happening and they’re applying for licences and then ASIC says ‘we’re going to impose a compliance consultant condition or limit you in this way or show us what your responses are to these allegations’,” he said.
“And sometimes advisers are surprised when they can’t get information from their dealer group [about the report].”
Derham noted there were shared support offerings by law firms and some banks for advisers looking to go out on their own.
“You can go out on your own these days and get that wrap around support that you need that’s more available than that’s been,” he said.
Comments
I am sorry to confirm that this happens all the time as the ultimate FU to advises choosing to change AFSL providers. We always do a reference check with the previous licensee once the adviser is approved for appointment and resigns from their existing licensee. When we do the reference check, we occasionally hear that this adviser has a recorded breach against them and they should not be appointed, On deeper investigation, the breach recorded is something like a possible failure to provide an FSG to a client a few years ago which has not and cannot be substantiated or was ever investigated further.
so a licensee deliberately tried to sabotage an adviser from leaving.
did you let the adviser know that is what happened, and they just let it go?
Always spoke to the adviser to get their side of the story and in EVERY case, what we had been told by the AFSL the adviser was leaving was BS which could not be substantiated.
so knowingly and deliberately with a malicious intent to defame and slander someone.
All class, arnt they? Like a jilted lover, some of these licensees hold a grudge like you would not believe. AMP/ Charter are a case study in it.
So the big 4 banks, AMP & ASIC lead us all to the disaster that was the very widely known 10 plus year problem of Fees for No Service at big Insto.
And now the same Insto and ASIC try to kill Advisers to get back some of their shame.
What an absolute disgusting mess the banks and ASIC continue to torture Real Advisers with.
the best thing advisers can do is to exit, and quickly.
this is why individual registration of advisers is so important. as a profession, we have failed to manage our own reputation which the media slander on a regular basis. I know that melissa Caddick was once a registered adviser, but how long can you keep referring to someone who was once registered as an adviser as still being a registered adviser long after they ceased being one, a lifetime? or is it because the media need a sensational story to sell papers and increase clicks and to appease to everyone else.
why don't the FPA and AFA spend some of their money instead of it sitting in a term deposit to counter the mismanagement of our professional image?
and to think that the term "financial planner" and "financial adviser" are actually restricted terms which can only be used by and to describe someone who is currently authorized and a relevant provider and the regulator themselves (in the case of Caddick) referred to her as a financial planner WTF!
This issue is symptomatic of what that idiot Hayne just didn't get about financial advice. The current licensee model is routinely abused as a tool to increase inhouse product sales. Advisers who don't sell enough inhouse product, or try to leave and go elsewhere, will be subject to weaponised "compliance". Those who sell lots of inhouse product will be given compliance immunity.
The old fool looked at a few bad adviser examples and concluded that licensees didn't have "adequate control measures in place". Rubbish. Vertically integrated licensees chose not to use those control mechanisms against the bad examples in question, because they were selling lots of inhouse product. Then Hayne blithely goes on to recommend a whole bunch of extra licensee coercion tools like "mandatory reference checking" which licensee's can withhold or write negatively, for those advisers who don't sell enough of their product.
Meanwhile Hayne did absolutely nothing about the two biggest problems which are the root cause of most others and stand out like dog's balls... vertical integration and dealer group based licensing.
