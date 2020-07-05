Advisers question QSuper’s new advice model

A number of financial advisers have questioned why the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) should not take a close look at the manner in which Queensland superannuation fund QSuper has been providing financial advice.
The questioning comes in the wake of the superannuation fund confirming to Money Management that it would cease offering comprehensive advice to new clients following a review that found that demand for comprehensive advice was decreasing.
The financial planners are questioning whether QSuper is simply shifting to a lower cost intra-fund advice model, something should warrant scrutiny by the regulator.
On Friday, a QSuper spokesman acknowledged job losses flowing from the decision, with 23 paraplanning related roles being made redundant from the end of August and 32 other support roles being affected by October.
The spokesperson said existing comprehensive advice clients would be able to continue using the service for the remainder of their current agreement and would be provided assistance to ensure their advice needs were met in the future.
QSuper chief executive, Michael Pennisi said a review undertaken by the fund had seen it significant expand “the personal, over the phone financial advice service available to members which is provided at no additional cost to the member”.
“The expanded service provides advice on topics including establishing an account-based pension; commencing a Transition to Retirement strategy; and advice related to retirement income projections.
“Since we expanded our over the phone personal financial advice service, we have seen a 35% increase in demand for the service. This change has made personal financial advice more affordable and accessible for our members in the current environment.”
Pennisi noted that the fund had increased the number of advisers available for over the phone personal advice appointments and had expanded topics related to its super products members could discuss.
Comments
If there are plenty of sucker fund members out there being charged to pay for my free advice (without providing informed consent, nor opting in to the fund each year), why pay for it? lol What a scam.
Interesting. The husband of a client who recently retired went to QSuper to seek financial planning advice prior to coming to see us. Firstly, he was told that they were happy to help him move the monies from a Defined Benefit Fund into their Allocated Pension. When he asked if they would also give him advice on implementing a recontribution strategy he was told no they would just advise him of the steps and that he had to arrange that himself. Hence, he walked into our office and said I feel a lot more comfortable joining my wife as a client of yours.
I wonder what would happen to an adviser not linked to an industry fund who behaved in this manner. I also wonder if there will ever be a level playing field regardless of whether you believe Industry Funds, SMSF’s or Full Service Platforms provide the best solution for Administering money.
