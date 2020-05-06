Adviser shortages could last nearly a decade

It will likely take nearly a decade for financial adviser numbers to be restored to their pre-Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) levels in circumstances where new entrants to the industry account for barely half of the advisers who have left.
That is the bottom line of research undertaken by HFS Consulting principal, Colin Williams who has compared the number of advisers who have exited the industry to those who have entered, and the bottom line is that the industry is facing an adviser shortfall which might last well beyond 2025.
Adviser exits in 2019 were 8,413 but new adviser entrants were barely 4,017, fewer than half of the exits. This compares with 2018, when the data showed that there were 8,930 new entrants to the industry compared to 6,061 exists.
Similarly, in 2017 new recruits marginally outweighed exits with 5,410 advisers being appointed compared to 5,281 exits.
Early data for 2020 suggests that the level of exits was still significantly outstripping the number of new entrants with the picture having been made more complex by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the manner in which this has impacted the sitting of the FASEA adviser examination and the delivery of financial planning degree and bridging courses.
Williams data analysis shows the private client sector has held up well compared to the broader advice market with just 553 resignations in 2019 with the superannuation sector also holding up well.
However, he noted that in terms of growth in adviser numbers, the superannuation funds did not appear to have moved to fill the void left by the exit of the major banks.
Comments
If you want an insight into the future of financial planning in this country, all you have to do is ask a sample of asvisers the following question - would you recommend financial advice as a career option for your children or a young person who asks you for advice? I'm willing to guess 80-90% would say no, which means the profession will continue to decline indefinitely unless a drastic turnaround in regulatory policy occurs.
Agree generally as it is way tougher now.
On the subject of fewer new Advisers coming in though, does it matter? Sure there will be less professionals to service clients. So from a public point of view yeah there's an issue.
However with the loss of Advisers, and the much tighter professional credentials, we will have far fewer unqualified AFSL staff (who caused most of the problems in the past as we saw at the RC) to contend with. In my view, that's a huge positive.
For a young adviser, it is a scary industry. The disconnect between the theory dished up in their Uni Course versus the reality of the job. The compliance regime leaves most planners exposed to litigation.
What did they expect would happen when they allowed a bunch of Academics, Bureaucrats and an Ethicist to prepare all of these requirements. None of these live or function in the real world. Don't get me wrong as I agree with raising the education standards for Financial Planners, but don't crucify long term planners due to nebulous assessments of degrees and diplomas completed, but no recognition of the ongoing PD which has been required for as long as I have been a planner.
By the way I have been a full time planner for 33 years, I have a B.Comm (Melb Uni) which covers the 8 units required, but as I completed my Dip FP in 1995 this is not recognised.
What did they expect was going to happen when they expected these long term planners who have generally been providing sound advice to their clients are then told that to keep doing what you have been doing successfully, with satisfied clients, that you need to spend exorbitant funds on courses which will not do anything as far as clients are concerned. This would all sound like a joke if it was true.
The FPA, AFA plus the rest of the associations should run a poll with their members to ask the following.
"If you could exit the business and be left debt free, sufficient capital to retire or allow you to move onto something else would you do it"
I'm willing to bet that a majority of planners and business owners would jump at the chance
- one power ball....!!.
It's not an issue for the remaining advisers, at least forthe moment. There'll the same if not more clients with less competition, no platform/product cross subsidies from structurally flawed businesses (ie banks).
However in the longer term it was these banks however were the nursery for so many new advisers who then left for the private/small sector or if you want to grow your business the cost of that development will go through the roof.
The problem will further develop come succession time, there won't be sufficient numbers to buy one of the biggest assets of these advisers.
The big part of all the RC, legs and regs brought in was to "benefit consumers". Given that the clients of planning businesses will have to fund the enormous compliance costs of this crazy situation then only the very wealthy will be able to be able to afford advice and advice fees will remain artificially high to fund useless regulations.
How this "benefits consumers" in general is lost on me.
The only conclusion that can be drawn is the system fails every participant at every level, the wealthy client who pays higher fees, the regular client who gets no advice at all, it restricts business growth for the economy and restricts adviser retirement prospects.
Yes it has succeeded in bringing about much needed change. However those that are responsible for the current system should hang their head in shame and be forced to seek a career away from any form of regulation. Complete failure.
The fact is that you simply just cannot keep relentlessly and negatively hammering away at an industry or profession for a decade or more without causing untold damage to self confidence, self esteem and mental health.
People who had a long term perspective of the value of what they do and the value of the benefit they provide to the clients who trust them have gradually lost the intrinsic reward and potentially their own self respect.
This is highly destructive behaviour from regulators and Govt and has resulted in a fractured and injured industry that has not deserved the continued persecution and attacks that have been delivered.
Whilst it is acceptable to increase the professionalism of any industry or business, it is not appropriate to do so, if it also results in the loss of good people and delivers a negative impact for the consumer.
The "new adviser entrants" data is wrong. Adviser Ratings had "new entrants" at less than 100 in 2019 in their 2019 Financial Landscape Report. I think the data being quoted are those that were re-authorised on the FAR after being terminated previously. This is moreover indicative of the movements between licensees. And "new entrants" with no experience cannot be compared to those advisers with years of experience. In conclusion, the adviser shortage problem will be even more dire than predicted.
